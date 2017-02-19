Source: Tokyo Cheapo Takeshita Dori pic by beibaoke / Shutterstock.com

When I first moved to Tokyo, I was living on 1,000 yen a day while renting half a room in the cheapest-of-cheap share houses. I didn’t care though—this is one of those special few cosmopolitan cities where you can experience the best of it for free, if you know where to look. With that in mind, I’ve compiled a list of 10 fun free things to do in Harajuku—pop culture hub and stomping ground of Tokyo’s most fashionable trendsetters.

Pic by Jacob Ehnmark, used under a Creative Commons licence.

1. Release your inner street-style photographer

Harajuku is the home of Japan’s most wildly fashionable (and sometimes just wild) brands, and many people dedicate their wardrobes to the uni The post 10 Fun Free Things to Do in Harajuku appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading