5 Of Tokyo’s Best Crepe Joints

Source: savvytokyo.com One of the best unofficial events of the year (aside from Pocky Day) has got to be Pancake Day, also known as Shrove Tuesday. It is celebrated as Mardi Gras in some countries and this year it falls on February 28 — make sure you mark that in your calendars. But really, any day that decrees the eating of pancakes is worth writing about, we say. You can obviously make your own at home, but if you enjoy going out on gastronomic adventures in Tokyo, the following five crêpe and galette places below should hit the spot beautifully. Breizh Café Crêperie If you happen to be shopping at Shinjuku's Takashimaya Times Square, why not take a break at Breizh Café Crêperie? This chain of stores established by Bertrand Larcher, a native of Brittany, France, specializes in galettes, which are delicious pancakes made from buckwheat flour, which goes by the name of sarrasin in France. Both savory and sweet options, all decidedly sumptuous, are available, priced between ¥950 and ¥1,450. If you simply can't decide, go for the lunch set menu so you can sample both. Why miss out on the good things in life? Find your nearest Breizh store by checking its official website. La Fée Délice Located on Omotesando's trendy Cat Street, La Fée Délice offers savory and sweet galettes and crêpes, as well as soups and salads, and can even be booked for parties. A colorful and kooky exterior ensures it cannot be missed, and the charming and eccentric décor of the interior will capture your heart. A set meal and a dessert crêpe will ensure you're ready to face the world, or at least the crowds of Harajuku; the Nutella crêpe is particularly decadent.