East Asia’s economic agreement

Source: East Asia Forum Authors: Shiro Armstrong and Amy King, ANU President Donald Trump’s executive order to withdraw the United States from the 12-member Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) economic agreement in the Asia Pacific is a strategic turning point in the open economic order. It is a blow to furthering reform for some members, a lost opportunity for the United States to write the rules of international commerce, and more worryingly a sign of the United States turning its back on the global economic system it helped create and lead. Trump and his trade team favour bilateral deals instead of regional agreements. US negotiations with Europe are therefore likely headed for the same fate as the TPP. With major multilateral trade deals at the WTO now too difficult and bilaterals only making slow progress towards freer markets — one of the reasons for the shift towards ambitious regional agreements — all eyes now turn to Asia’s Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement. It is now the most important initiative on the global trade scene. The awkwardly named RCEP has received much less attention than the TPP and is shrouded in misconceptions. It is comprised of the 10 Southeast Asian members of ASEAN as well as Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. The first misconception is that RCEP is China-led or China dominated. But China is a spoke and ASEAN is the hub. RCEP was built to consolidate ASEAN’s five separate free trade agreements with China, South Korea, Japan, India and Australia–New Zealand. And the RCEP idea and its guiding principles were crafted not in China, but in Indonesia. ASEAN centrality has also ensured that RCEP has incorporated Asia’s other large power — Japan — and reflects Japanese preferences as much as those of China. Originally, China wanted to limit core membership of Asian cooperation to ASEAN plus …continue reading