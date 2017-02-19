Japan News This Week 19 February 2017

今週の日本

Japan Limited Immigration; Now It’s Short of Workers

New York Times

Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s diplomatic hole in one with Trump

BBC

Record numbers of couples living in sexless marriages in Japan, says report

Guardian

Osaka preschool scrutinized after passing out slurs against Koreans, Chinese

Japan Times

Seventeen’s Battle with the Cult of Masculinity: Reading Ōe Kenzaburō’s 1960s Critique of Rightist Resurgence in the Age of Abe

Japan Focus

Last Week’s Japan News on the JapanVisitor blog

Statistics

A simple comparison of Japanese agriculture and US agriculture reveals stark differences.

Total Production Value in 2014: USA – 24 trillion yen, Japan – 6 trillion yen

Average Farm Size: USA – 175.5 hectares, Japan – 2.54 hectares

Cost to produce 60 kg of rice: USA – 2,200 yen, Japan – 15,400 yen

Source: Yomiuri Shinbun

© JapanVisitor.com

Inside Track Japan For Kindle …continue reading