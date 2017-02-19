Life Sure Is Full of Ghouls

Source: Manga Therapy For anyone following Tokyo Ghoul on a regular basis, you may have heard about its upcoming live-action movie coming out this year. In a sudden twist, the actress playing Touka Kirishima, Fumika Shimizu, decided to announce her retirement from entertainment. Although filming has been finished, there were plans to do a sequel to the Tokyo Ghoul movie with hopes of having her continue her role. Shimizu decided to become a part of a religious group called Happy Science going forward. What interested me in all of this is the reaction (especially Sui Ishida’s possible subtle message towards Shimizu). Shimizu’s reason for leaving entertainment and joining Happy Science was basically, “I was on edge every day … partly because my state of mind did not match my job.” She noted that she has been a fan of the group since childhood. Sui Ishida drew a message that may have hinted at Shimizu’s decision. It was also noted that Ishida retweeted a message from a Japanese journalist about how to respond to certain events BEFORE posting the drawing. It said: “When trouble happens, people tend to judge it as ‘Which is right?’. But I think there are cases that both are right, or both are wrong.” I know many folks who read this news are responding with statements like “She joined a freaking cult!”. But there have been responses saying that the Japanese entertainment industry is rough (Shimizu made comments about doing things she didn’t want to do in certain roles). There’s nothing right and wrong with those statements. I thought about the role of religion in people’s lives. While it is pleasant and provides benefits for those around, religion promises salvation under guidelines that considered some may consider strict. …continue reading