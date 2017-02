This special one day bus tour from Nagoya includes strawberry picking, a buffet lunch and a mini-cruise around Shimizu Port.

Tour dates

Every Saturday and Sunday between Apr 1st to Apr 23rd, 2017.

Price

8,980 yen/adult

8,280 yen/child (aged 6 to 11)

6,780 yen/child (aged 2 to 5)

Tour Itinerary

Nagoya (Dep. 7:50) →

Strawberry Picking in Kunozan (30 min) →

Buffet Lunch (60 min) →

The Shimizu Port Bay Mini-Cruise (20 min) →

Sunpu Takumijuku (40 min)

Back to Nagoya (Arr. 18:40)

Bookings

http://www.mwt.co.jp/mdom/inbound/strawberrypicking/

