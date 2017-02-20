2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

Source: Gaijin Pot Check back every week as we look through the database of jobs in Japan that have been posted to GaijinPot and pick out the ones that we think are the most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs. 1-to-1 English Instructor English: Native level

Must currently reside outside Japan

University degree required for visa sponsorship

Must include a cover letter

40-minute lesson rates from ¥1500 ~ ¥2200 Teaching with Gaba means a professional work environment, motivated adult students and a flexible schedule. Make the most of your Japan experience whether it is a working holiday or a long-term commitment. Career opportunities available at learning studios throughout Japan. Website and Social Media Writer English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

¥3.0M / Year

Niwaka is looking for a creative writer for our website and social media to cover interesting aspects of Kyoto. The successful candidate will be responsible for web content and social media posts. Minister-Counsellor P.A. Japanese: Fluent

English: Fluent

A personal assistant is needed for the minister-counsellor for economic affairs, strategy and communications at the British Embassy in Tokyo. You must have English and Japanese fluency. A flexible approach is necessary, as the successful candidate will need to be able to work with a wide range of colleagues with a wide range of needs. Wine Sales Representative Japanese: Conversational

Must currently reside in Japan

¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month

Must have good wine and sales knowledge

If wine is your passion and doing sales motivates you, apply for this wine sales representative position in Tokyo. Conversational Japanese required. Visa sponsorship available. Candidate must have an outgoing personality and be willing to work to reach high goals in a competitive environment. Groups Coordinator