4 Inspiring Women’s Network Groups & Resources In Japan

Source: savvytokyo.com It’s easy to get caught up in the daily grind of living in a big city. We rush from train to train, from one assignment to another — and all of that in between the million other things we do on a daily basis. But studies show that having a vibrant support network of other like-minded women can benefit you in countless ways. Whether it’s a casual chat over Of coffee or a tap on the shoulder during rough times, we all need some girl-to-girl time for ourselves. Finding female friends can be difficult in the fast paced world of Japan, but it’s certainly not impossible. You can start by joining one (or more) of the following women’s groups and resources in the city and build up your support network. For Empowering Women (FEW) Top of the list for women’s groups in Japan is FEW. Founded in 1981 as an organization for “Foreign Executive Women” (when such were indeed few, as they say), FEW has long been a stable source of support and learning for international women in both the Tokyo and Kansai areas. Its diverse members, strategic and community service partners offer endless opportunities to learn, connect and be inspired. FEW is an exceptionally active and ever-growing Tokyo-based nonprofit business and social networking organization whose mission is to “enable internationally-minded women in Japan to achieve their full professional and personal potential.” Every year, FEW offers an exciting line-up of personal and professional development workshops and opportunities, including various monthly speeches by women versed in various fields — as well as loads of fun social events that all work to support women’s empowerment. The organization is also working as an international partner for the 2017 Global Summit of Women in Tokyo from May 11 to May 13. The …continue reading