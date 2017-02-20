All Aboard the Sushi Train in Hiroshima!

Source: japaninfoswap.com Photo by Jade Brischke ” data-medium-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/image-1-300×227.jpeg” data-large-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/image-1-500×378.jpeg” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/image-1.jpeg” width=”548″ height=”414″ srcset=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/image-1.jpeg 548w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/image-1-300×227.jpeg 300w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/image-1-500×378.jpeg 500w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/image-1-150×113.jpeg 150w” sizes=”(max-width: 548px) 100vw, 548px”> Ah, sushi! Nothing says Japan more than these tasty morsels of fish on rice. High quality sushi may be out of the average person’s (or family’s) price range but that doesn’t mean you should miss out. The solution: kaitenzushi or what we Westerners often refer to as sushi train or conveyor belt sushi. I’ve been hooked ever since I was first introduced to the one next door to my apartment building in Tokyo. Since then I’ve made it my job to hunt down all the cheap (but tasty and good quality) kaitenzushi places in Hiroshima. There are a few chains to choose from with branches scattered throughout the city and surrounds. Coming in at Number 3 is Sushi Roll Now Sushi Roll is very popular probably because all plates are 100 yen. This does pose a problem, however, because the place is always packed full of customers. Although the restaurants are very roomy, unless you go very early you need to be prepared to wait. Last time I went we waited for 80 minutes. The fact that all plates are 100 yen also means that portion sizes are very small. It’s not particularly tasty but if you’re a sushi virgin, it’s a good option for your first time. www.akindo-sushiro.co.jp/shop/list.php?pref=34 (Japanese) Number two is Nonta Sushi This sushi is phenomenal. Not only is the fish really fresh but the rice itself is extremely delicious. Although there is a conveyor belt in the branches, no sushi is actually on it. Instead you order directly from a touchpad and the sushi is made on the spot and delivered to you by hand by the staff. The nori or seaweed is very crisp and crunchy and you will …continue reading