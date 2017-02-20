Ask James: Can I Get A Job in Japan Without A College Degree?

Source: Gaijin Pot Our resident working-in-Japan writer, James Winovich, answers your questions on everything from finding a job to networking to having more fun during school lunches and more. Got a question you’d like to ask James? Email it to editorial@gplusmedia.com. No degree = no-go? Hi James, I’ve been teaching English in Thailand for 15 years, but now I’m interested in teaching in Japan. However, I don’t have a college degree, which seems to be a requirement for every teaching job I’ve seen. Should I just give up on heading to Japan? — Troubled in Thailand Hey T-in-T, Let’s settle this once and for all. In short, it is 100% possible to find work in Japan without a degree. So if teaching in Japan is what you want to do, you absolutely shouldn’t give up. However, it will be significantly more difficult than if you did have one. The important question then becomes, how can you make it happen? With fifteen years of experience, you clearly fulfill the International Services visa requirement of having at least three years of professional experience in your field. As long as you can prove this to the Japanese government with the correct paperwork, you are eligible for that specific visa (you can read more on the details of this visa here.) The more difficult part for you will be finding a company that is willing to sponsor your efforts in being granted a visa. Employers needs quality teachers, and with your 15 years of experience, I would venture to guess that you are a good one. However, since you don’t have one of the listed requirements for most teaching jobs (the aforementioned degree), your resume and performance in your interview will need to be so strong that they are willing to go to bat for you. As you can imagine, this isn’t easy and will have a huge …continue reading