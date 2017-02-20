Gunma's Kusatsu Onsen delivers more than just chart-topping onsen waters

Source: city-cost.com One of Japan’s premier onsen towns seems an unlikely vacation spot for the foreigner who gets bored after about five minutes in a bath. But this is where we found ourselves this winter in Japan, in the higher climes of Gunma Prefecture in Kusatsu Onsen; the Japanese travel partner in search of stress relieving waters, the Tokyo-based expat wanting some snow. Proper snow.(Kusatsu Onsen’s famed yubatake)Kusatsu Onsen is a chart topper. Before you even get here you’ve been told by someone in one of Japan’s cities that this is one of the top three onsen towns in Japan. (Japan likes things to come in threes; Gero, Yufuin, Arima among other onsen towns that will likely feature in one ‘top three’ list or other). Reminders that you’re in the upper echelons of Japan’s numerous onsen town rankings are constant, and there’s even a prize-winning public toilet in the center of town to complete Kustatsu’s boast (don’t let this be key part of your Kusatsu Onsen itinerary, you’ll be disappointed).There’s something in the waterKustatsu’s bus terminal sits a short walk up the mountainside from the center of town. Before you even step onto the access road in front of the terminal building, a little foot bath (itself looking a bit like a bus shelter) is on hand to give visitors a teaser of things to come (or a complementary soak before heading home).Brushing aside the perennial argument of quality versus quantity, the waters of Kusatsu Onsen are able to deliver both, and it’s this that puts the town in the rareified positions ononsen lists. Kusatsu sees the largest volume of natural flowing onsen water in all of Japan’s onsen towns, much of it pouring through the center of town and Kustatsu’s much celebrated and endlessly …continue reading