International Preschool & Kindergarten Teacher At Kspace

About Kspace Kspace is an international preschool and kindergarten conveniently situated in the very heart of Tokyo. With experience of over 16 years, Kspace's international school curriculum is based on the UK EYFS framework with the inclusion of a very strong music/creative arts syllabus, and has been the learning home for children of over 40 nationalities so far. Located right next to a beautiful park in Shirokane, Minato-ku, this school offers a top quality education for children focusing on creativity, as well as a wide variety of services, including parent & child classes, private academic and music tuition, parent workshops, after-school programs, seasonal camps and a branded party service. A home away from home for all children, Kspace boasts a uniquely designed building and a wonderful learning environment. Kspace, with a "K" standing for kids, kinder and kodomo, is a place where all children gather to shine and develop their talents. Job Description Kspace is currently looking for a full-time native English international preschool & kindergarten teacher. The ideal candidate would be able to demonstrate sensitivity to the evolving needs of young learners in both small and large classroom environments, as well as show enthusiasm for sharing and developing natural talents among children. Special consideration will be given to those who can show musical talent: playing guitar, piano, cello or any other instrument would be a strong advantage. The candidate should be a great team player who is dedicated to education and who can also let their individual teaching talents shine through from day to day. Preferred Candidates Be a native English speaker

Be creative, artistic and musical

Has experience in teaching children

Loves teaching children

Has an open-minded personality

Has a musical talent

Is a great team player

Has a respectable and courteous manner