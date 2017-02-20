Keeping an eye on US–China semiconductor supremacy struggles

Source: East Asia Forum Author: Stephen Olson, Hinrich Foundation China’s ambitions for its semiconductor industry will provide a telling bellwether for the future of US–China trade relations. China’s objectives — and the way they intend to achieve them — will raise vexing issues for US policymakers. Similar issues are arising across several other key sectors, and the way the semiconductor issue is resolved will tell us a lot about whether the two countries will be able to work out a broader modus vivendi for their future trading relationship. A researcher plants a piece from semiconductor wafer on an interface board which is placed under a microscope during a research work to design and develop a semiconductor product at Tsinghua Unigroup research centre in Beijing, China, 26 February 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSEUX6-400×267.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSEUX6-400×267.jpg” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSEUX6-400×267.jpg” alt=”A researcher plants a piece from semiconductor wafer on an interface board which is placed under a microscope during a research work to design and develop a semiconductor product at Tsinghua Unigroup research centre in Beijing, China, 26 February 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon).” width=”400″ height=”267″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSEUX6-400×267.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSEUX6-150×100.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSEUX6-768×512.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSEUX6-300×200.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSEUX6-250×167.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSEUX6-100×67.jpg 100w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> Semiconductors have become a fundamental building block of today’s high-tech knowledge economy, powering everything from cell phones to sophisticated medical diagnostic equipment and solar panels. The most formidable military weaponry in the world also relies on semiconductor technology. Maintaining a lead position in this critical industry is one of the hallmarks that separate advanced economies from the rest of the pack. China has become the foremost global powerhouse when it comes to exporting the various information and communication technology products that depend on semiconductors. But it lags far behind the leaders when it comes to its ability to produce the semiconductors needed to power these products. Indeed, the flagship Chinese semiconductor company, SMIC, …continue reading