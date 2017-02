Source: Texan in Tokyo I’ve re-written this post a dozen times and haven’t been able to accurately put my thoughts into words (yet). But here goes another shot. I am leaving the blogosphere and vlogosphere, because my husband and I want to have a family. I started blogging because I wanted to share “my Japan” with y’all – this new country that I was studying abroad in (and later moved to) and because I wanted to share my cross-cultural marriage. …continue reading