There is much to anticipate while living in Japan

Source: city-cost.com Starting life in a new country is often nerve racking. There is a lot of getting used to; a new environment, new culture, new ways of doing things and of course for Japan, a completely new language. Often, the simplest things you used to do with ease in your home country becomes immensely complicated and difficult here. Couple that with a lack of friends and the responsibility to make sure life goes on normal for the rest of the family, the anxiety can often lead to grief and depression. Yes, starting life in Japan isn’t exactly a bed of roses but it is not always gloomy either. For me, my experience in Japan has surprised me, there is actually much to anticipate in every day life here. All these details has kept me going, keeping me sane and happy regardless of everything else foreign that I have to deal with.I personally think the change in seasons is what creates all the anticipation. The change in season brings about a change in temperature, change in way of dressing, change in choice of food, change in scenery, change in daylight, change in activities and much more. Let’s start with spring, the best gift from mother nature. Flowers start blooming, leaves start spouting. It is almost like nature congratulating us for surviving the cold winter. Food choices suddenly open up, you get the fresh produce like strawberries, rapeseed, bamboo shoots, tangerines flooding the shelves of supermarkets. Now you can bring the family out to the parks in weekends without the fear of freezing. You also get to shed the thick gloomy clothes and change into something more flowy and colorful. Of course, there is the plum and cherry blossom viewing, street festivals and hanami with friends. All these just …continue reading