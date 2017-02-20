This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 25-26

Source: savvytokyo.com Traditional Japanese Tunes Experience Kabuki Music Kabuki is a highly celebrated art, but how much do we know about its music? This rare bilingual event/workshop teaches us step-by-step on how to play the shamisen and kotsuzumi, the two best-known kabuki instruments. What’s even better, you get the chance to become fully immersed into the local culture by wearing yukata and enjoying a cup of sake while chatting with the artists. Interpreters will be at the venue, ready to help with any questions you may have. The event doesn’t fall exactly on the weekend, but this is a rare one no one interested in Japanese culture — and music — should miss. Date THU, FEB. 23, 2017 Time e 2 SESSIONS; 10:30 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. AND 6 P.M. TO 8 P.M. Location NARUKO TENJINSHA SHRINE, 8-14-10 NISHI-SHINJUKU, SHINJUKU, TOKYO Fee ¥6,000 (WITH YUKATA ¥8,000) More Info

Cheer On Tokyo Marathon 2017 Although entry to the marathon itself has finished, that doesn’t mean the fun is over. Tokyo Marathon is a huge cultural and sports event in Japan, gathering thousands of people annually, rushing to cheer for the runners. The highlight of the event is observing the unique cosplay ideas runners come up with. Date Sun, Feb. 26, 2017 Time 9 a.m. to around 4 p.m. Location Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, Iidabashi, Kanda, Nihombashi, Asakusa, Ryogoku, Monzen nakacho, Ginza, Takanawa, Hibiya, Tokyo Station, finishing at Gyoko-dori Fee Free More Info

LGBT Networking Party Fruits in Suits Japan-The Road Ahead Fruits in Suits Tokyo is a social networking …continue reading