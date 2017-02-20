Located in a converted

Studying something as part of your trip to Japan is becoming an increasingly popular part of visitors’ itineraries. Kyoto as the font of much of Japan’s traditional arts and crafts is a good place to start.

Subjects taught by local Kyoto teachers and experts include: Kyoto home cooking (obanzai) and bento making, calligraphy class, flower arranging (ikebana) and tea ceremony. You can also dress up in a kimono and have your hair done in traditional style before you take to the streets.

Wa Experience Kafu are best contacted online to arrange a lesson.

Wa Experience Kafu

373-26 Horiike-cho

Higashiyama-ku

Kyoto 605-0038

The actual building is a short walk from Higashiyama Station (Exit 1) on the Tozai Line of the Kyoto subway.

By bus from Kyoto Station, the Kyoto City Bus #5 stops at nearby Jingumichi or take the Raku bus #100 and get off at the Kyoto-kaikan, bijutsukan-mae stop.

© JapanVisitor.com

Goods From Japan delivered to your home or business …continue reading