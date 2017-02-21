28 foreigner-friendly hospitals Japan. But for which foreigners?

Source: city-cost.com News media have been reporting over the last 24 hours about a list of hospitals in Japan that are recommended for foreigners. 28 in fact. This, we are told, is a government-backed list compiled by the organization, Medical Excellence Japan. The list can found on the English-language website, JAPAN Hospital Search, which enables visitors to search through the 28 hospitals based on location and speciality.Of the 28 recommend hospitals for foreigners, 13 appear to be in Tokyo, the others can be found as far north as Hokkaido and all the way south to Kagoshima in Kyushu.The headlines will likely lead expats into thinking that these could be the best hospitals in Japan, for them. While this may turn out to be the case, the target for the list appears to be foreigners currently outside of Japan who might find some appeal in having medical procedures conducted at the hands of Japan’s medical system. ‘Medical tourism’ in other words. Medical Excellence Japan was established with the help of Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The organization’s remit; ‘to promote the globalization of Japan’s medical services … ‘. In an opening message from MEJ’s President on their homepage, we are told of trends towards less-invasive (medical) therapies across the world, something, according to the President, that is already provided in Japan by the nation’s ‘top-skilled physicians with state-of-the-art medical expertise and advanced medical devices’. Japan then, would seem to have some global appeal in this field.MEJ is also a member of the Government’s Medical Globalization Task Force, ‘tasked’ with among other things, ‘mutual understanding of medical services in Japan’. Which leads us to the obvious question of, How well do us expats in Japan understand the nation’s medical services? And while …continue reading