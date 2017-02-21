5 Classic Japanese Sweets To Enjoy With Your Coffee

Source: savvytokyo.com Rich in texture, refinement and centuries-old techniques of pleasing the sweet tooth of its people, the world of Japanese traditional sweets offers so much to explore. Here are five classic Japanese sweets that you may have never thought would go well with coffee — but I assure you they do and invite you to try for yourself. So grab a cup of freshly brewed java and get that tasting started. Kurobo Literally translated as “black stick,” this traditional snack from the Kyushu region uses raw sugar, eggs and flour to create a sublime partner for a strong coffee. Basically like a stick of sponge cake that has absorbed raw sugar, kurobo remains soft and aerated on the inside though its exterior is covered in a crisp sugar coating. This is the perfect Japanese sweet for dunking, especially into a strong cup o’ joe where the bitterness will balance the deep, rich sweetness of the raw sugar. The contrast of crispy outer and soft, foamy interior makes each bite a textural joy. Although it won’t win any beauty contests, kurobo wins my vote for best Japanese coffee partner. Where to buy: In the regional treats section of supermarkets and department stores, priced around ¥300 for a pack of ten. Karinto Another unfortunate-looking and sticky traditional snack is the karinto, which are deep-fried sticks of a mix of flour, yeast, water, salt, baking soda and sugar – sometimes raw sugar, sometimes white, sometimes with honey. The deep frying creates a heady roasted scent and flavor, especially in raw sugar varieties. It takes a good bite to break the thick sugary shell – which later creates a nice bit of chew – and despite all that sugar, …continue reading