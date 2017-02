Though it’s official name is Itsukushima (厳島), it is commonly referred to as Miyajima (宮島), which means “Shrine Island.” Famous for the iconic Itsukushima Shrine, which appears to be floating at high tide, this island is one of Japan’s top attractions. A visit there, less than an hour from Hiroshima by train and ferry, is time well spent.

A Day on Miyajima

Take a short video tour and see what you can do with “A Day on Miyajima:”

…continue reading