Bird Hostel Kyoto

Bird Hostel, which opened at the end of 2016, offers a variety of rooms including a large 32-bed mixed dormitory, a smaller female dormitory, a family room with private bath and double rooms with private or shared bathrooms. There is free WiFi throughout the property, a washing machine, storage lockers and a bar with an outside seating area.

Bicycle rental for touring Kyoto is also available.

Other places to stay in this part of Kyoto include The Kyoto Heian Hotel, Kyoto Garden Palace Hotel and The Palace Side Hotel all excellent places to the north on Karasuma Dori.

Bird Hostel is close to the Kyoto YWCA, Kyoto Imperial Palace (Gosho), Daimaru Villa, Sugawarain Tenmangu Shrine, Go’o Shrine and St. Agnes Church. Just south of Marutamachi, near the crossroads of Shin-machi Dori and Takeya-cho Dori is also a traditional sento (public bath) Idutsu-yu.

Bird Hostel

Joshinyoko-cho 190-191

Marutamachi-tori Karasuma Nisiiru

Nakagyo-ku

Kyoto 604-0867

Tel 075 744 1875

