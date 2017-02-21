Craft Beer Bars Japan - Beer Brain: Omotesando

Although it’s tiny itself, this cozy standing bar is part of the larger Commune 2nd complex, an assemblage of casual food trucks in the heart of Aoyama. Food options from the surrounding trucks include German sausages, Thai curries, Hawaiian cuisine and ribbon-shaped fried potatoes, and you can enjoy your food and drink at outdoor tables or inside the enclosed and heated tent area.

This is the first craft-beer bar in the area to offer beers from multiple breweries, and on a recent visit the bar’s five taps were dispensing beers from well-regarded Japanese breweries like Kyoto Brewing and Minoh, with one tap devoted to California brewery Heretic. Draft beers are reasonably priced at Y900 for a pint and Y600 for a small glass. …continue reading