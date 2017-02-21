English Speaking Yoga Studios in Osaka

Source: japaninfoswap.com Photo by GoToVan (https://www.flickr.com/photos/gotovan/4440274580/) [CC BY 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons ‘ data-medium-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Japanese-Yoga-Class-300×225.jpeg” data-large-file=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Japanese-Yoga-Class-500×375.jpeg” src=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Japanese-Yoga-Class-500×375.jpeg” alt=”” width=”500″ height=”375″ srcset=”http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Japanese-Yoga-Class-500×375.jpeg 500w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Japanese-Yoga-Class-300×225.jpeg 300w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Japanese-Yoga-Class-768×576.jpeg 768w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Japanese-Yoga-Class-880×660.jpeg 880w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Japanese-Yoga-Class-150×113.jpeg 150w, http://japaninfoswap.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Japanese-Yoga-Class.jpeg 1024w” sizes=”(max-width: 500px) 100vw, 500px”> If you’ve been in Osaka for some time, you’re probably familiar with the many different gyms and fitness centers scattered throughout the city. For anyone looking for a place to work out, the most approachable options are likely the brightly lit, cardio machine-filled gyms that tend to take over entire floors of office buildings. However, if going to the gym isn’t your favorite way to exercise, there are many awesome group fitness options out there for you to get involved in. It can be intimidating to walk up to a studio offering classes, especially if you’re unsure if they have instructors that speak English. Luckily, for anyone interested in taking yoga classes for their fitness fix, the Kansai area has a few awesome options for yoga classes with English-speaking teachers! Here is some information about noteworthy yoga studios around Osaka for you to check out. There are many more options than finding a gym to stay active, and the meditative, strengthening, and balancing art of yoga might be just right for you. Spirit Yoga Studio Since 2007, Spirit Yoga has been offering diverse and fun yoga classes with a variety of instruction styles. With an average of 24 classes per week, including Hatha, Vinyasa Flow, Power Yoga, Ayurveda, Pre-natal, and even kids classes, there is sure to be a class style to suit your skill level. The prices here are reasonable, and the studio is often offering special discounts so make sure to check their website before you arrive for the latest details. Classes here are taught by a mix of international staff and Japanese staff, so there are many …continue reading