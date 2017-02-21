I’m Your Mamma, I’m Your Daddy, I’m that Nigga in the Alley!

Source: Loco in Yokohama When I was a kid, so-called blaxploitation films were a hot ticket! Who wouldn’t rather see black folk kicking white ass all over the place? Not to mention black tits and ass! When Superfly was first released, I was too young to actually go and see it in the theaters. But it was such a phenomenon — talked about in the black community with equal adoration, reverence, and sensationalism as, say, The Godfather was talked about in the mainstream community — that I felt like I had seen it 50 times over. I knew the whole movie, every scenario, damn near line by line, thanks in part to my older brothers (also legally too young). They went to see it soon after it was released and several times after that, and would come home afterward bragging and spewing spoilers. Yes, it was the rave, which is actually saying more than you might think. This was in the heyday of this genre…just a year before Superfly, Isaac Hayes’ well known theme song for Shaft had actually won an Academy Award. So, the market was proliferated with these movies. Quite a few of them starred black household names like Pam Grier, Richard Pryor, Fred Williamson, Jim Brown, etc… So, to stand out, even in the “B” heavy blaxploitation genre, was an accomplishment, particularly for a movie with no big black names attached to it. Well, rather, only one big black name attached to it. Asking my mother to take me would have gotten me laughed at (“Boy, you better get outta my face for I go upside your head with this frying pan!”), and my father, well, he was a rolling stone and was out there in the streets trying not to gather any moss by this time. So I begged my oldest brother to …continue reading