Immigration is South Korea’s only solution

Source: East Asia Forum Author: David Hundt, Deakin University It’s going to take something radical to arrest South Korea’s demographic and social decline. Societies can counter population decline by having more babies, allowing more immigration, or a combination of the two. The government has bet on increasing South Korea’s birth rate to overcome its demographic crisis. Its efforts have contributed to a modest increase in births but this has not compensated for the long decline since the 1970s. Young women watch men perform a K-pop dance routine in the trendy shopping district of Hongdae in Seoul, 3 May 2015. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter). ” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX1BCGE-400×262.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX1BCGE-400×262.jpg” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX1BCGE-400×262.jpg” alt=”Young women watch men perform a K-pop dance routine in the trendy shopping district of Hongdae in Seoul, 3 May 2015. (Photo: Reuters/Thomas Peter).” width=”400″ height=”262″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX1BCGE-400×262.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX1BCGE-150×98.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX1BCGE-768×503.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX1BCGE-300×196.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX1BCGE-250×164.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX1BCGE-100×65.jpg 100w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”> South Korean women have postponed marriage and childbearing. The mean marrying age for women increased from 25 in the 1990s to 30 in 2015, and most South Korean mothers don’t have their first child until well into their 30s. Measures such as generous childcare payments have contributed to a modest recovery in the birth rate, from 1.08 in 2003 to 1.29 in 2015. Even more encouraging is that more girls are being born. In 1990 there were 117 boys born for every 100 girls. This fell to 106 boys for every 100 girls by 2012, which is comparable with Western societies. But three decades of declining birth rates and the cumulative shortage of girls has reduced the pool of future parents. South Korea cannot rely on births alone to sustain its population. It will need to turn to immigration or risk seeing its population shrink. But a rigorous movement advocating for immigration seems …continue reading