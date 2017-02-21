Japan’s New Permanent Residency Rules Explained

Source: Gaijin Pot Back in mid-January, I was somewhat surprised to read that the Japanese Immigration Bureau had announced a relaxation of some of its immigration rules for skilled foreign workers. Until recently, attaining permanent residency in Japan required a minimum of five and in most cases ten years of living continuously in Japan to qualify. With this new legislation, that number has now come down to three years for some, and even as little as one year for certain, highly-qualified individuals. But before all you English teachers, students and salarymen and women get too excited about finally being able to get the permanent residence you always wanted, there are a number of caveats attached to these new regulations. The biggest catch? The offer only applies to highly-skilled foreign professionals. So, what is a highly-skilled foreign professional? Unfortunately for me, it’s not a high school teacher, and it certainly isn’t a part-time writer either! Basically when applying for permanent residency, all foreign residents of Japan are assigned a points score based on their various qualifications, achievements and standing within their workplace. Under current regulations, a resident who scores 70 points and above is eligible for permanent residency after five years. All other foreign residents have to wait ten years before being considered. Under the new system, due to come into play sometime in March, those who score 70 points will be eligible for permanent residency after three years instead of five. If you have a score of over 80 points then this drops down to as short as one year. How exactly is this score calculated? Well, first off, this particular visa scheme is distinct from the “Instructor/Specialist in Humanities” and similar visas that account for much of Japan’s foreign workforce. The scheme focuses on three types of work according to the Ministry of Immigration’s official website: 1) Advanced Academic Research Activities. For example, …continue reading