Ladies of Japan: Last chance to be “The New Spice girl!” or World Idol! Apply By February 23rd!

Now United, and he’s looking for a Japanese woman to join the team. Remember the Spice Girls? (Like a AKB48 but with human rights and a decent salary)—Well, the man who launched them and produced the show American Idol, is creating a new global group,, and he’s looking for a Japanese woman to join the team.

If you’re a young Japanese woman who’s got talent, try your hand at joining this super global pop group. Apply by February 23rd.

The initiative is led by LA-based British entrepreneur and producer Simon Fuller. Simon is well known for having launched the Spice Girls, having produced the TV show American Idol, and also worked with many other famous global artists like Annie Lennox (Eurythmics), David and Victoria Beckham, etc.

Simon Fuller is in the midst of putting together a global pop group, the first of its kind in the world, and he is looking for talented members to join from 11 countries around the world. He has prioritized Japan as a top priority, recognizing it as a market of exceptional talent and importance, and would like to conduct casting in Japan to find a member to join this group. Applicants should be 16-19 years of age (we have a little bit of flexibility to go 14-21), with dancing and singing skills, and not already signed to a management company/agency.

We will have an audition event in Tokyo on February 26th. We are currently accepting applications in advance for this, and applicants can submit either online through the Now United website, or to this team directly: nowunited@mitsui-ag.com

Follow the links below for everything you need to know.