Mitsui to market US real estate & infrastructure funds in Japan

Source: ijapicap.com Giant trading firm Mitsui & Co is to enter a "strategic partnership" with Los Angeles-based CIM Group LLC that will see it "strongly supporting [the] marketing of CIM's funds to the Japanese market through Japan Alternative Investment Co, a wholly-owned Mitsui subsidiary, with an aim of raising several hundred billion yen of new capital from Japanese investors in the coming years". CIM focuses on real estate and infrastructure investment. The arrangement will see Mitsui acquiring 20% of the US company and investing in several of its funds. Total outlays are expected to be US$450-550 million. The full announcement is here.

