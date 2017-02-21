"Paradise" The Animation on Kickstarter

Source: Spark Blog “Paradise” The Animation is on Kickstarter. The anime is about a boy who leaves VR (virtual reality) and enters a world of chaos to find his love. Currently, the studio has reached $2,915 out of their $11,000 goal with 22 days left remaining. Here’s their introduction trailer. For more details and some interesting perks, check out the Kickstarter page and official website. Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/coaani/paradise-the-animation? Official Website: http://rengo.studio/staff-paradise …continue reading