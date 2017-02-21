Top 5 healthy, cheap and easy foods and meals for terrible cooks in Japan

Source: city-cost.com If you’re a terrible cook like me, you’ll know that sinking feeling of walking into a Japanese supermarket and realising you have no idea what anything is, let alone how to fashion it into something edible.You will also realise that most of your tried-and-tested recipes from home either contain things impossible to find in Japan, or require an oven. And who has an oven in Japan?So you think “Okay. I’ll try and find Japanese recipes in English…” and they include stuff like “You will need miso”! You will need MISO! Have you seen a miso aisle, recipe writer?! You’re gonna have to be a bit more specific than that! Here are the top 5 things you have to look out for in any Japanese supermarket, that may just save you from starving.5) Key ingredient: Mixed vegetable bagsThese things are a lifesaver. Go to the supermarket and buy some, you won’t regret it! Cheap (at around 100 yen), healthy, and go with any of the things I am about to show you. More importantly, all the preparation required is 1: open bag 2: put in pan 3: turn on hob 4: wait. (Washing the veg and adding a little bit of oil to the pan also help!)They contain ingredients like carrots, cabbage, Japanese mushrooms and moyashi (bean sprouts), but vary depending on brand and season. I like the brand above as they don’t contain many mushrooms, but you can find ones that are mixed more to your taste. If you’re really on a budget, you can buy bags of just moyashi, that will set you back about 30 yen. If you’re using the veg as a main part of the meal, one bag is enough for two meals.Pair these veg with many types of noodle such as chinese-style (中華) and some …continue reading