What's up with My Number?

Or are they just waiting, to lull us into a

I don’t like the My Number (personal identifier) system. I have written about it here, here, here, here, and here. You might even say I have a slight obsession with it.

From what little I know about the system, it seems poorly thought-out, insecure, has vague goals and great potential for abuse.

I still try to avoid using my My Number where possible. My employer has asked for it twice, I ignored them and nothing has happened.

Several financial institutions in Japan and abroad have asked for it as part of the process of opening an account, and I have provided it in order to get the application approved.

The latest is the notice below from Rakuten Securities:﻿