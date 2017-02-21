What's up with My Number?

|
Did the government forget about it?
Or are they just waiting, to lull us into a false sense of security?
I don’t like the My Number (personal identifier) system. I have written about it here, here, here, here, and here. You might even say I have a slight obsession with it.
From what little I know about the system, it seems poorly thought-out, insecure, has vague goals and great potential for abuse.
I still try to avoid using my My Number where possible. My employer has asked for it twice, I ignored them and nothing has happened.
Several financial institutions in Japan and abroad have asked for it as part of the process of opening an account, and I have provided it in order to get the application approved.
The latest is the notice below from Rakuten Securities:
Basically it says if you want to have a NISA account with us next year you have to upload your My Number documents by the end of September. Failure to do so will mean you will have to reapply to open your account from scratch.
That’s a pretty big stick. I don’t fancy redoing all the paperwork, and given how long it’s taking to get my iDeCo account opened, am not even sure it would be approved in time (saying nothing of the fact that you will definitely need to provide the My Number information in order to open a new account). Oh, well.
So that's where I am with My Number. Has anyone had any other experiences? Can it be used for any administrative tasks yet? We were supposed to be able to do all our government paperwork in convenience stores,