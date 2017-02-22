4 Ways Living in Japan Can Make You Healthier

Source: Gaijin Pot With one of the world’s longest-living populations, it’s not much of a surprise that spending time in Japan can have a positive impact on your health. Although people’s bodies (and minds) do react differently when they come to Japan, we’re pretty lucky that our new home generally encourages healthy living. But what exactly is it that makes life here so healthy? You end up eating lots of seafood Judging by my bathroom scale after I’ve enjoyed a long holiday back in Texas, there seems to be a correlation between living in Japan and being slimmer. When I was a student, I remember conversations with my classmates laughing and comparing who gained back the most weight over the break in our home countries. Though times are changing (judging by the massive lines that always appear outside newly opened fast-food chains and bakeries) Japanese meals traditionally contain a large portion of seafood. In fact, Japan consumes around 55.7 kilograms per capita, making it one the top six fish-loving countries on the planet. And we know that including fish in your diet can lower the risk of heart disease (apparently by up to 36 percent, according to a study by Harvard University.) A post shared by Momotaro HK (@momotarohk) on Feb 21, 2017 at 8:38pm PST Happy cat day by the way. (The sound of 2/22 = the same as a cat’s meow) Whenever I go out with a group of Japanese friends, the majority always ends up agreeing on an izakaya which specializes in seafood, so fortunately my social life has forced me into having a better diet. Another healthy option that you’ll encounter a lot in Japan is seaweed. By eating seaweed, you’re getting a good dose of protein, fiber, natural iodine and many more minerals and nutrients. As a Texan, it took some …continue reading