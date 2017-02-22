Blogs  >  SOCIETY

AirBnb-style rentals: cheapness main attraction

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks

HomeAway, Expedia’s AirBnb-style site, recently published an interesting survey into minpaku, private rentals.

The two types of rentals in the survey are first renting a complete dwelling, a flat or a house, and second, the more traditional B’n’B style of renting out a room in someone’s home. In Japan, the term is 民泊, minpaku, and taking the characters literally it might be something like “staying with the people”. There is a long history of minpaku, which used to be more like traditional B’n’B with all the regulation that goes with that, but now it is usually taken as referring to the probably-illegal-in-most-circumstances private rental of rooms and flats.

I am very much anti-AirBnB; traditional B’n’Bs have many regulations covering them, including the obvious one of insurance for guests, but most net-based rentals turn a blind eye on these regulations, and renting out complete units in blocks of flats can often cause friction with the neighbours due to guests being unfamiliar or just ignoring the social norms that apply in Japanese shared accommodation.

Research results

Q1: Have you ever used minpaku? (Sample size=400, multiple answer)

Yes
Domestic dwelling rental 15.0%
Overseas dwelling rental 14.8%
Domestic room rental 15.3%
Overseas room rental 15.0%

Q2: Would you like to stay at a minpaku in the future? (Sample size=400, multiple answer)

Yes
Domestic dwelling rental 41.0%
Overseas dwelling rental 40.5%
Domestic room rental 26.3%
Overseas room rental 28.3%

Q3: What is your image of minpaku? (Sample size=400, multiple answer)

Q3A: Preferred length of stay

Short stay Long stay
Dwelling rental 46% 54%
Room rental 66% 34%

Q3B: Preferred for solo or group travel

Solo Group
Dwelling rental 53% 47%
Room rental 77% 23%

Q4: What reasons do you have for wanting to/not wanting to stay at a minpaku? (Sample size=400, multiple answer, top five)

Q4A: Want to stay at dwelling rental

Cheap 47%
Good cost/performance ratio 39%
Want to stay somewhere I wouldn’t normally stay 29%
Can get the exclusive use of a great dwelling 29%
Convenient …continue reading
    