‘America First’ is unlikely to shake up the Asia Pacific

Author: Ted Gover, Central Texas College

President Trump’s ‘America First’ doctrine is a vigorous argument to change the United States’ actions at home and abroad while departing from the US postwar order that Trump argues left many US workers behind. This markedly different platform has created uncertainty in regional affairs, giving policymakers in Washington and elsewhere plenty of consternation as they strive to adjust.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis reviews the honour guard before a meeting with Japan’s Defense Minister Tomomi Inada at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan, 4 February 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Toru Hanai)

Trump’s disrespectful treatment of Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during their phone discussion covering the refugee resettlement agreement on 28 January made headlines around the world. It rattled nerves and left many confused as to what ‘America First‘ meant for US policy in the Asia Pacific.

Yet as is the case with any new administration, key members of Trump’s team are vying for influence. Some — most notably Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — are striving to mould ‘America First’ into something reflective of traditional US foreign policy norms.

Mattis and Tillerson’s pragmatic approach of shoring up alliances and meeting US security commitments in the region reflect the Republican foreign policy establishment. It will likely prevail …continue reading