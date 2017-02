Source: Tokyo Cheapo Asakusa, one of the most popular tourist areas in Tokyo, boasts many kinds of small shops and stands that offer small snacks and sweets throughout the area. Visiting sights there will surely be better if combined with sampling local food, but with so many options, how to chose? Here are the 4 must-eats in Asakusa for satiating your sweet tooth.

|credit|

Ningyo-yaki, a godly good treat

Traditional sweets, of course, taste better in traditional surroundings! Ningyo-yaki, a tiny sponge cake in various shape, are one of the most traditional sweets in Tokyo. Most of them come with sweet bean paste or sometimes custard or chocolate filling inside. They are typically made in the shape of the auspicious Seven Gods of Fortune, but you can also fi The post Asakusa’s Confectionery Delights – Satiating Your Sweet Tooth in Tokyo appeared first on Tokyo Cheapo. …continue reading