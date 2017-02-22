Market failure or low-skills equilibrium?

Source: Asia Pathways As we know from countless growth accounting studies, the ability of a country to educate and train its citizens is a key determinant of economic development. There is also fairly strong evidence at the company level that a workforce with higher human capital generates higher productivity. In other words, not only are there strong incentives for governments to educate and train people, but there are also incentives at the firm level for companies to hire more educated workers and to offer training to their existing workers. Many firms do train their workers, but it is clear from the evidence that the tendency to train declines with enterprise size. Large firms train more than medium-sized firms, and small firms train more than microenterprises. This suggests that there is a “sized-induced market failure” in enterprise training. We find size-related market failures in other aspects of the enterprise environment, with the most obvious case being access to finance. Large firms have much less difficulty than small firms in securing credit or other forms of finance (Vandenberg, Chantapacdepong and Yoshino 2016). Barriers to training. Just as there are specific reasons why smaller firms have the less access to finance (i.e. information, collateral, loan size, and processing costs), there are evident reasons why smaller firms are less likely to offer training. Removing workers from production to attend training is more disruptive for small firms, and hiring in-company trainers, let alone establishing a training department, is costly and unaffordable for most small firms. Linking up with local training institutes and finding appropriate training courses can also be time-consuming and not always fruitful, and finding out where and how to apply for government training subsidies and taking the time to do so can further discourage employers. Our analysis of data from over 5,000 enterprises across the People’s Republic of China, …continue reading