Strategies for Singapore’s economic future

Author: Chia Siow Yue, SIIA

In Singapore, the Committee on the Future Economy (CFE) Report has been released. It recommends strategies to respond to external challenges such as subdued global growth, rapid technological change, political uncertainty and rising anti-globalisation. Despite these disruptive developments, the CFE argues Singapore can capitalise on its strengths and seize opportunities in Asia.

A man looks out at a cluster of private residential condominiums in Singapore, 10 February 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSYJI4-400×302.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSYJI4-400×302.jpg” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSYJI4-400×302.jpg” alt=”A man looks out at a cluster of private residential condominiums in Singapore, 10 February 2017 (Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su).” width=”400″ height=”302″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSYJI4-400×302.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSYJI4-150×113.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSYJI4-768×580.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSYJI4-300×227.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSYJI4-250×188.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSYJI4-100×75.jpg 100w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

The CFE envisages a Singapore where people have deep skills and pursue life-long learning; local businesses are innovative; Singapore is a vibrant global city open to trade, people and ideas; and the government is coordinated, inclusive and responsive. The CFE’s strategies are long-term, broad and mutually-reinforcing, capitalising on Singapore’s strengths in leveraging external resources, external markets and geographical location.

As a small, open economy, Singapore must track emerging trends and respond pragmatically, as it has for decades. But this time the hurdles are higher, calling for a transformation of enterprise and skillsets. Local businesses have had to face competition from multinational corporations and state-owned enterprises. They must now face the uncertain challenges of disruptive technological change and the increasing need to venture and expand overseas. Singaporean professional and skilled workers have been diligently acquiring skills, but must now be more prepared to upskill for future unknown jobs and embrace lifelong knowledge.

Not all of the strategies the CFE lays out are path-breaking, many have been recommended and adopted by earlier strategic reviews. Still they are bold and comprehensive.

Singapore’s small and resource-poor economy necessitates …continue reading