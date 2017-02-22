Torisuki: Ginza

Pheasant, mallard duck, Kyoto duck and guinea fowl are some of the tasty game birds featured at this first-rate yakitoriya, along with heritage-breed Hinai-dori chicken from Akita Prefecture. The game birds are beautifully grilled and pleasantly chewy, while the Hinai-dori gets top marks for tender meat.

Torisuki’s elegant Kyoto-style vegetable dishes here are also superb – these are super-deluxe vegetables unlike anything you’ll find in a supermarket, prepared in simple fashion to show off their fresh flavors. The sake list features both well-known premium brands and smaller craft breweries; there’s also wine (from Y5500 per bottle), shochu and beer.

The dining room is tastefully decorated in understated fashion, with a nice nighttime view looking out over Ginza. All in all, this is one of the nicest places in town to enjoy top-class yakitori.

Prix-fixe menus with multiple skewers and seasonal side dishes are priced Y4500-6000 per person (minimum two-person order), while a la carte skewers start at Y230. There’s a table charge of Y650, which gets you a very nice vegetable starter. Budget around Y8000 at dinnertime for food and drink, or Y2000-2800 for thier prix-fixe lunch menus. …continue reading