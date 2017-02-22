Tradition & Mastery At Sakurai Japanese Tea Experience

Source: savvytokyo.com Tokyo is filled with unique places that embrace century-old traditions while keeping abreast of time. One of those places is Sakurai Japanese Tea Experience, a tea bar located right outside Omotesando station, which invites you to explore, enjoy, and be surprised by the 50-plus shades of green Japanese tea it has. Run by tea master Shinya Sakurai, this cozy tea bar makes you feel like you’re in one of those one-of-a-kind spots where past and present harmoniously merge to provide the ultimate experience and taste. Yes, it’s a rare venue; a true atelier of the master. […] It’s a rare venue; a true atelier of the master. As soon as you step inside the tea bar you can smell deep aroma of green tea leaves prevalent in the air. The rather small place is divided into two sections: a shop with a tiny counter and a display of different varieties of green tea in glass containers lined up on the shelves; in the back a wide counter forming a square fills the space. Floor-to-ceiling windows overlook busy Harajuku, and somehow that hustle and bustle seems too far away. The interior is rustic and chic at the same time with soft tones, clean geometrical lines and the presence of wood, iron and copper details. Slightly hypnotized by the serene ambiance, I opt for six-course tea tasting menu and intently watch master Sakurai’s every movement. The theatrics which accompany the ceremony have a soothing and entrancing effect. Sakurai first shows the dried leaves of green tea he is about to brew and then goes on to prepare the tea with patience and composure, calculating every move and adhering to the ancient traditions. It’s like observing an …continue reading