What they did not tell you when you leave home

Source: city-cost.com Ever wondered how your life would turn out had you not took that one brave step to conquer your dreams? That thought crosses my mind everyday while on a train packed of people on my way to work.My life in Japan is like a jigsaw puzzle. Everyday, you try to find the missing piece that would make your puzzle complete.Today marks my husband and I’s 11th month in Japan. We came to Japan leaving everything behind and gambled for our future. Promising careers, pets, family, friends and even sold majority of our assets. We started thinking about this move wayback 2013 and finally had the courage to materialize everything in October of 2015. We did tons of research and paperworks for our school and visa application. We resigned from our jobs February of 2016 and prepared for the big move. Our families had our back but friends had second thoughts on our decision. They were not positive that leaving all behind to start a new life in Japan is worth it. We were half nervous and half excited at the same time. We were elated to the thought that we are going to live in Japan and would be soon calling ourselves as Tokyoites.Looking back, I sometimes think that they were right. After experiencing the life I once thought we want and need.My husband and I came to Japan as students. We had a solid vision and plan ahead of us. Study, find a job that can pay our dues and can support our daily living comfortably. We were ready for a few roadblocks and setbacks because we know it’s not going to be easy and that we need to work hard for what we planned. But we did not imagine that living here can get really tough.Our funds started …continue reading