A Title That Never Goes Out of Style

Source: Manga Therapy If you want to read a manga title that will forever be timeless (in my opinion), this is one you want in your collection. While going through a rough period, I decided to read Kyoko Okazaki's Helter Skelter. It is a brutal trip highlighting people's obsessions with looking good for the sake of being noticed. The quote is from the end of the 1st chapter and it makes me think about those who chase happiness as the end goal. More often than not, that goal is never met as people don't learn from their mistakes or take into account what their actions do towards others. After all, "you deserve it!" The theme of people pushing their ideas onto others is strong in this as well. The tragic tale of the main character, the supermodel Liliko, is a necessary one to tell towards young women who are told that they need to be beautiful in order to be loved. The ending is also an interesting one as it encourages being in touch with your negative emotions, but not to the point of total despair. Embrace the darkness and use it that serves some positive purpose. Liliko achieves a measure of success which wasn't forced upon her and one she can be proud of. Helter Skelter is an everlasting tune 20 years later. Disorder, perhaps more often than not, is necessary to bring positive change. Vertical's tagline for the manga is "Fashion Unfriendly." It sounds a bit depressing, but sometimes, that unfriendly nature can help save us all.