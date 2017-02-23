An Open Letter to Japanese Weather

Source: Gaijin Pot Dear Japan, We have to talk about your weather. Let’s start with the rainy season (coming soon to a sky near you). I come from the UK. Everybody knows that it rains a lot in England and that’s why we all wear bowler hats and say things like “Spiffing!” through crooked teeth. However, the rain is normally of the drizzly variety and is almost always accompanied by a depressing, grey sky. You know exactly what to expect when you go out in public: cold, puddles and other people tutting. However, in Japan, not only do I have to deal with a waterfall above my head at every step but a temperature that changes between hot and cold as quickly as it rains. It’s too hot to cover yourself from the rain, yet too cold to wear a shirt. I’m steaming yet I’m freezing at the same time. The only consistency comes in the form of a damp feeling that never goes away. What’s that all about? O.K. I admit that Japanese umbrellas are able to withstand most of what the Japanese clouds have to offer, besides typhoons, but that’s because they are enormous and pointy, and also a danger to people around me if I’m carrying one. After the rain, comes summer… I’m British. I’m not used to any form of heat, or even witnessing this “sun” that everyone else seems to be such a fan of. A trip to France was like a saunter into Mordor wearing a boiler suit. During the summer in Japan, every time I step out the front door it feels like an open oven is constantly emitting stale heat into my face. Or perhaps that’s my blood boiling from the temperature. What I really don’t understand is how 100% humidity isn’t like walking through a wall of water. In summer, my greatest pain …continue reading