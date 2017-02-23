Chanel opens Rouge Coco Gloss lipstick cafe pop-up in Omotesando

Chanel will open a pop-up space on Omotesando in March. Coco Cafe will be open at So-Cal Link Gallery from March 3rd until March 12th.

The spacious-looking Coco Cafe will feature advance sales of a new lipstick, Rouge Coco Gloss, as well as makeup services provided by Chanel specialists, cosmetics sampling, and even a selfie space. It is located down a side street off the main Omotesando boulevard.

This isn’t the first time that Chanel has promoted its products with a pop-up in Tokyo’s most exclusive retail district. In 2015, Chanel opened a lipstick-themed pop-up sampling space that even looked like the rouge lipstick it was promoting.

