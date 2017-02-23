Blogs  >  SOCIETY

Chanel opens Rouge Coco Gloss lipstick cafe pop-up in Omotesando

Source: Trends in Japan
chanel coco cafe omotesando lipstick tokyo

Chanel will open a pop-up space on Omotesando in March. Coco Cafe will be open at So-Cal Link Gallery from March 3rd until March 12th.

The spacious-looking Coco Cafe will feature advance sales of a new lipstick, Rouge Coco Gloss, as well as makeup services provided by Chanel specialists, cosmetics sampling, and even a selfie space. It is located down a side street off the main Omotesando boulevard.

chanel coco cafe omotesando lipstick tokyo

chanel coco cafe omotesando lipstick tokyo

chanel coco cafe omotesando lipstick tokyo

chanel coco cafe omotesando lipstick tokyo

This isn’t the first time that Chanel has promoted its products with a pop-up in Tokyo’s most exclusive retail district. In 2015, Chanel opened a lipstick-themed pop-up sampling space that even looked like the rouge lipstick it was promoting.

…continue reading

    