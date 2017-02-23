Eurasia’s stability depends on Kazakhstan’s political transition

Author: Micha’el Tanchum, Truman Institute

On 25 January 2017, Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev made a landmark televised address to the nation announcing a constitutional reform process that would devolve several powers of the presidency onto the country’s parliament. The 76 year old president has served for over a quarter of a century as the first and only head of state of Central Asia’s largest nation.

China’s President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev arrive for a family photo during the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, 4 September, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Damir Sagolj).

Spanning the western border of China and the eastern borders of Russia, Kazakhstan’s economic and security relationships play a strong role in defining the contours of Eurasia’s regional architecture. Kazakhstan’s stability and political autonomy in the post-Nazarbayev era will be key to the preservation of the fragile power equilibrium in the Eurasian landmass between the West, Russia and China.

If Astana were to deviate from Nazarbayev’s foreign policy orientation — particularly in the event that a power struggle to succeed the president left the triumphant contender beholden to either Moscow or Beijing — then the current relative balance among the global powers would be disrupted, with either Russia or China enjoying an inordinate advantage in the Eurasian strategic architecture.

