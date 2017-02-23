Forget the trains, buses are the better way to go in Tokyo

Source: city-cost.com Tokyo being the big cosmopolitan city definitely has that advanced subway system to mobilize the millions of people that need to go about their daily lives. The subway plays such an important role that the key criteria for selecting a home here is the immediate proximity to the trains.Unfortunately for me, the ignorant gaijin, who failed to understand the subway factor and happily signed for an apartment about 20 minutes walk away from the nearest subway station. Well, 20 minutes ain’t that far I suppose but think about the ridiculously hot summers or the brutal winter windchill or the kids and groceries you have to drag along to make that 20 minutes trip. Dreadful may be the word to describe my daily commute…. until I discovered the city buses!Comprehensive bus routesEverywhere the subway doesn’t cover, the city had planned for buses to make up for it. On top of that, there are also buses that run alongside the trains to be that perfect substitute for when the trains are down or the late night journeys after the trains end. Feeling lazy and not wanting to walk that short distance home? Just jump onto the bus and you can be sent almost to your door steps.If you are staying in that part of town where roads are too tiny or commuters are scarce, chances are there will be those mini buses that cover that route.Comfortable journeyNot only are buses easily accessible, they are really comfortable too. Put it this way, you will never find a bus more crowded than subways, especially during peak hours. Not only that, because people treat buses as short distance solutions, turnover for the seats is rapid and hence easy to have a chance to rest your legs. Traveling with small children couldn’t be safer …continue reading