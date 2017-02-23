Japan’s favourite cat breeds

Source: 世論 What Japan Thinks Today is Japan’s Day of the Cat, as one (rather tortured, it must be admitted) way of reading 22/2 is nya-nya-nya, the Japanese equivalent of meow-meow-meow, so this is a perect excuse for goo Ranking to publish, and for me to translate, Japan’s favourite cat breed. Mine is probably the bog-standard ame-sho, as it’s known in Japan, the American Short Hair. Looking at the list of breeds and votes, I think once we pass number 20 or so, people are just voting for cool-sounding names rather than any knowledge of the actual breed. I suspect the big vote for Other at the end is for people looking for the standard Japanese three-colour cat, which doesn’t seem to appear on the list, or just people hoping “moggie” was a breed. Here’s a typical Japanese moggie or two: Ranking result Q: What is your favourite cat breed? (Sample size=1,513) Rank Votes 1 Munchkin 247 2 American Short Hair 241 3 Scottish Fold 137 4 Russian Blue 133 5 Maine Coon 74 6 Norwegian Forest Cat 56 7 Siamese 45 8 Persian 36 9 Abyssinian 33 10= Bengal 30 10= Rag Doll 30 12 Chinchilla 26 13 Somali 23 14 British Short Hair 21 15 Japanese Bobtail 20 16 Himalayan 19 17 Exotic Short Hair 16 18= American Curl 15 18= Sphinx 15 20 Singapore 12 21= American Wire Hair 9 21= Bombay 9 23= La Palma 8 23= American Bobtail 8 23= Cymric 8 23= Tonkinese 8 23= Manx 8 28= Oriental Short Hair 7 28= Pixie Bob 7 30= Egyptian Mau 6 30= Kuril Bobtail 6 30= Chartreux 6 30= Birman 6 34= Korat 5 34= Burmese 5 34= Ragamuffin 5 37= Siberian 4 37= Selkirk Rex 4 37= Turkish Angora 4 37= Devon Rex 4 41= Ocicat 3 41= Cornish Rex 3 41= Peterbald 3 44 Turkish Van 2 45= Burmilla 1 45= Balinese 1 47 Other 144 Demographics Between the 7th and 13th of February 2017 1,513 visitors to the goo Ranking site completed a web-based voting form. No demographics were collected. …continue reading