Japan’s favourite cat breeds

Today is Japan’s Day of the Cat, as one (rather tortured, it must be admitted) way of reading 22/2 is nya-nya-nya, the Japanese equivalent of meow-meow-meow, so this is a perect excuse for goo Ranking to publish, and for me to translate, Japan’s favourite cat breed.

Mine is probably the bog-standard ame-sho, as it’s known in Japan, the American Short Hair. Looking at the list of breeds and votes, I think once we pass number 20 or so, people are just voting for cool-sounding names rather than any knowledge of the actual breed. I suspect the big vote for Other at the end is for people looking for the standard Japanese three-colour cat, which doesn’t seem to appear on the list, or just people hoping “moggie” was a breed.

Here’s a typical Japanese moggie or two:

Ranking result

Q: What is your favourite cat breed? (Sample size=1,513)

Rank Votes
1 Munchkin 247
2 American Short Hair 241
3 Scottish Fold 137
4 Russian Blue 133
5 Maine Coon 74
6 Norwegian Forest Cat 56
7 Siamese 45
8 Persian 36
9 Abyssinian 33
10= Bengal 30
10= Rag Doll 30
12 Chinchilla 26
13 Somali 23
14 British Short Hair 21
15 Japanese Bobtail 20
16 Himalayan 19
17 Exotic Short Hair 16
18= American Curl 15
18= Sphinx 15
20 Singapore 12
21= American Wire Hair 9
21= Bombay 9
23= La Palma 8
23= American Bobtail 8
23= Cymric 8
23= Tonkinese 8
23= Manx 8
28= Oriental Short Hair 7
28= Pixie Bob 7
30= Egyptian Mau 6
30= Kuril Bobtail 6
30= Chartreux 6
30= Birman 6
34= Korat 5
34= Burmese 5
34= Ragamuffin 5
37= Siberian 4
37= Selkirk Rex 4
37= Turkish Angora 4
37= Devon Rex 4
41= Ocicat 3
41= Cornish Rex 3
41= Peterbald 3
44 Turkish Van 2
45= Burmilla 1
45= Balinese 1
47 Other 144

Demographics

Between the 7th and 13th of February 2017 1,513 visitors to the goo Ranking site completed a web-based voting form. No demographics were collected.

