Sousei no Onmyouji Episode 45 Impression

Source: Spark Blog On this episode, Rokuro starts to fight against Yuto once again. Meanwhile, Benio is stuck on bed and resting. Oh, come on, it’s another filler with just all unimportant talk between Rokuro and Yuto. However, there’s 5 more episodes left and I guess the producers want to kill some more time to fill the gap for 50 episodes. Other than that, there’s at least some fighting but it was still somewhat boring anyway since my mind was set looking forward for more actual action. Now how long will Rokuro last in the battle and will Benio get involved in the fight soon? Overall, another boring filler episode. Conclusion: Another boring filler episode. …continue reading