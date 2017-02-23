The Adventures of Banana Teacher - 01 Origins

Source: city-cost.com I love being a teacher. It’s what I’ve always wanted to be (unless you count ninja princess as a profession). When I first came to Japan, I spoke zero Japanese. I literally knew nothing about their writing system or pronunciation. I figured that I’d work it out and that it wouldn’t affect my everyday life, but boy did it ever. What I didn’t know, but I am very well aware of now, is that there is no “V” sound in Japanese. So my name, which starts with a “V” got changed to “B”. When my boss introduced me to my first class of rowdy 2nd graders, he said, “This is Banesa-sensei,” which sounded to the kids like “Banana-sensei”. They, of course, thought that this was the best thing since sliced bread and I forever became known as “Banana-sensei” or “Banana-teacher”. I’ve learned to embrace it and now I turn it into a joke when I meet new students. It has become a way to bond with them though humor. …continue reading