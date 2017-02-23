What’s behind the rapprochement between China and the Vatican?

Author: Thomas DuBois, Hong Kong

The authority to appoint bishops has been a key point of contention in the restoration of relations between China and the Vatican. Since formally severing relations in 1951, China has refused to recognise any papal authority over the Chinese Church, particularly in appointing episcopal leadership.

A priest holds an effigy of baby Jesus during a Christmas eve mass at a Catholic church on the outskirts of Taiyuan, North China’s Shanxi province, 24 December, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee).

” data-medium-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2WF8O-400×264.jpg” data-large-file=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2WF8O-400×264.jpg” title=”A priest holds an effigy of baby Jesus during a Christmas eve mass at a Catholic church on the outskirts of Taiyuan, North China’s Shanxi province, 24 December, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee).” src=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2WF8O-400×264.jpg” alt=”A priest holds an effigy of baby Jesus during a Christmas eve mass at a Catholic church on the outskirts of Taiyuan, North China’s Shanxi province, 24 December, 2016. (Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee).” width=”400″ height=”264″ srcset=”http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2WF8O-400×264.jpg 400w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2WF8O-150×99.jpg 150w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2WF8O-768×508.jpg 768w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2WF8O-300×198.jpg 300w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2WF8O-250×165.jpg 250w, http://www.eastasiaforum.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2WF8O-100×66.jpg 100w” sizes=”(max-width: 400px) 100vw, 400px”>

For its part, the Roman Church does not recognise the legitimacy of the seven bishops that have been named by the official Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association (CCPA) in defiance of papal authority. As a result, Chinese Catholics are led by two separate sets of bishops, one recognised by Beijing, and the other by Rome.

Earlier this month, Cardinal John Tong Hon of the Diocese of Hong Kong announced that the Vatican and the Chinese government had come to an initial consensus on the appointment of bishops for the Catholic Church in China. Culminating one year of intense negotiations by a working group, this announcement marked a milestone of progress in the long, and at times highly acrimonious, relationship between Beijing and the Holy See.

The draft agreement charts a path to the resolution of these problems. …continue reading