Yayoi Kusama: My Eternal Soul Exhibition

Yayoi Kusama: My Eternal Soul Exhibition.

草間彌生

My Eternal Soul exhibits Kusama’s large-scale paintings created post-2009, but also includes some of her earlier, iconic work, familiar to a global audience, such as her iconic pumpkin sculptures.

Yayoi Kusama is one of Japan’s most famous artists, possibly more beloved and appreciated overseas than in her native Japan.

The National Art Center, Tokyo
7-22-2 Roppongi
Minato-ku Tokyo
106-8558
Tel: 03 6812 9900

Access: Roppongi Station (Exit 7) on the Hibiya and Oedo Subway Lines
Nogizaka Station (Exit 6) on the Chiyoda Subway Line.

Get tickets for Yayoi Kusama's art exhibition in Tokyo

