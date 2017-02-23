Yayoi Kusama: My Eternal Soul Exhibition.

草間彌生

My Eternal Soul exhibits Kusama’s large-scale paintings created post-2009, but also includes some of her earlier, iconic work, familiar to a global audience, such as her iconic pumpkin sculptures.

Yayoi Kusama is one of Japan’s most famous artists, possibly more beloved and appreciated overseas than in her native Japan.

The National Art Center, Tokyo

7-22-2 Roppongi

Minato-ku Tokyo

106-8558

Tel: 03 6812 9900

Access: Roppongi Station (Exit 7) on the Hibiya and Oedo Subway Lines

Nogizaka Station (Exit 6) on the Chiyoda Subway Line.

